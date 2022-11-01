The healthiest soups are made in your own kitchen, and the experts say it can be easy!

Dietitian Luisa Szakacs was in the 69 News kitchen to share some of her favorite tips for nutritious and delicious soups.

Watch the video above, then check out the recipes below.

Bone Broth

· Rotisserie chicken – eat your chicken and save the bones OR turkey/beef ALWAYS COOKED AHEAD

· Onion - peel the loose skin

· Carrots - no need to cut or peel

· Celery including leaves

· Garlic cloves – no peel needed

· Splash of Bragg’s ACV - ensures that bones release all the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals

Cook in crockpot for 24-48 hours, toss the food, broth is ready!

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Chowder

· 1 large head of cauliflower, roughly chopped

· 1 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

· 1/4 cup unsalted butter

· 2 small onions, chopped

· 2 carrots, chopped

· 2 celery stalks, chopped

· 1 bay leaf

· ½ tsp. dried thyme

· ¼ cup arrowroot flour

· 30 oz. vegetable broth (homemade or organic)

· 1 1/4 cups coconut milk, unsweetened original

· Salt and black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place chopped cauliflower and garlic cloves on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper, and toss until well coated. Place pan in the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes or until cauliflower is tender, stirring once. Remove from oven and set aside.

In a large pot, melt butter over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, roasted cauliflower, bay leaf, and dried thyme to the pot. Sprinkle arrowroot flour over the vegetables and stir. Cook until flour disappears.

Pour in the vegetable broth and stir. Simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the milk.

Pull of 2/3 of soup and blend in Vitamix, then combine again. Season the soup with salt and black pepper, to taste.

Ladle chowder into bowls and serve warm.