Hi, friends! Hope you are all staying safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for all of the "well baby wishes" and notes to check on me, especially during recent days. I have eight weeks left, and I never imagined that those final weeks would be spent #PregnantInAPandemic. A lot of you have asked me what that's like. As a journalist, no story goes unnoticed, and I can't escape the harsh realities of what's going on, so it's been a lot to digest, but I thought I'd sum up the roller coaster of emotions and why I still have much hope for the future in a letter to our baby. I hope it provides you with a little strength and hope in some way, too. As always, thanks for the love, Eve
Dear Baby,
It's hard to believe that in just 8 short weeks you'll be here. We are so ready to meet you, especially your big sister. I hope you're ready to learn Frozen songs, to be pushed non-stop in your stroller, and to be your sister's real life baby doll. We've given her a lot of gifts, but you will definitely be the best one. I'm so thankful for that, and I can't wait to see you two together!
It's been a super fast and, thankfully, super easy pregnancy for mommy, but one that's not quite ending as planned. The world is a little scary right now, and it doesn't really seem quite fit for celebration. There are no babymoons, no sprinkles, no final trips as a family of three, no celebrations with friends, and even our regular family gatherings have been forced to be put on hold. I keep telling your sister, "People are sick," and that "They'll be better soon," and I really hope that "soon" is on the horizon. I pray it is. We are soaking in the tremendous joy we have waiting for you while so many people are suffering, and that doesn't seem quite right.
I have a lot of worries...probably more than I'd even admit, but Daddy says worriers have big hearts, so I hope he's right. I worry that people won't get better soon. I worry about keeping our whole family healthy. I worry that the Tannery-Russo welcome party won't be allowed at the hospital and that your sister may not be able to show up in her adorable (and huge) big sister hair bow as soon as possible (which, of course, Mommy has already purchased). I worry that your grandparents and your family might not be able to meet you right away. I worry that the hospital might still be a sad, scary place and that we might feel a little alone after you're born - during a time when we should be surrounded by love and support and making memories with our family and friends.
But at the same time we are so, so thankful for you, and we have so much hope for the world, which you'll soon join. These times have taught us and a lot of people, I think, to appreciate every minute and even the smallest things in life - a hug, a day with nothing to do, a family visit, a walk in the woods, a visit to a local restaurant, an in-person church service, even just a healthy day .... things we might have taken for granted before. These times have taught us to appreciate each other. People are leaning on one another like never before; they're coming together and supporting each other. There is so much love. There is so much togetherness. Yes, things are a little different, but how lucky am I, as your Mommy, to welcome you into a world with heroes, love, and good role models everywhere! Maybe, during such a sad time for so many people, the world has been made a little better for you...and for all of us? I hope so.
So, while I can't promise welcome parties or fanfare right out of the gate, I can promise love...starting at our house and, hopefully, all around the world. And, that's really what it's all about. So, keep baking a little longer, and we'll see you soon.
Love,
Mommy