The change of the season means it is time to switch out your closet and add back the sweaters and jackets.

Ashley Meyers from Main Line Fashionista joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about the hottest trends, including layers.

Ashley says layers are a great idea for when it's hot in the afternoon and chilly at night.

For men, Ashley suggests wearing a long sleeve shirt with a patterned shirt on top. She also says denim pants pair with the bright patterns.

For women, Ashley is seeing the use of oversized jackets the blazers. She says to pair the jacket with a fitted top or dress.

For more fashion ideas for fall, visit mainlinefashionista.com.

