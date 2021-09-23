Fall Money Moves to Make Now

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania...
and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in
east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In
northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast
Pennsylvania...Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western
Montgomery.
* From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight.
* Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the
passage of a cold front this morning through this evening. Rain
will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals will range from
1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches
possible, especially in the southern Poconos.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage
areas is possible in the areas of heaviest rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&