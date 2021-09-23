Fall Money Moves to Make Now

Are you making the right "money moves" to end the year in good financial shape?

The experts say there IS still plenty of time to get your finances in tip-top shape before the year is over.

WFMZ's Eve Russo spoke with Mark Fried from TFG Wealth Management recently to get some of his favorite strategies for fall.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.