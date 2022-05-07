NAZARETH, Pa. - The Equi-librium therapy center is raising money - and glasses of mint julep - for its equine therapy programs with a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser Saturday evening 4:30-7:30.
Partygoers will gather in the farm's indoor arena to watch the live telecast of the race, bid on their picks to win via a Calcutta auction, and show of their finery in contests for fancy hats and dapper menswear.
Equi-librium's executive director Jessie Shappell and board president Maggie Murphey joined 69 News in the studio to talk about the Derby party and how the farm's programs help individuals improve their physical cognitive and emotional health.
Therapy programs at the center's 18-acre farm, located at 524 Fehr Rd., help people who are dealing with a variety of issues, including autism, ADHd, Prader-Willi syndrome, stroke, and language impairments. The center also provides training facilities and horses for Northampton's Special Olympics team.
Horses are especially good for mental health issues, said Shappell, "because they act as a mirror." She said the horses react and interact in very obvious ways, "and for a lot of participants who have trouble reading social cues from other people, that's a great learning tool."
Tickets to the event are $95 at the door. Dressing in your finest derby attire is not mandatory but definitely encouraged.
For more info, call (610) 365-2266 or visit equi-librium.org.