This weekend, New Jersey's Rutherfurd Hall, a Gilded Age mansion in Allamuchy Township, Warren County, is hosting a film festival.
It brings together professionals, amateurs and high school students.
Filmmaker Scot Wittman, and administrative assistant Morgan Gardiner joined Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett on 69 News at Sunrise to talk more about the event.
"The point we'd like to really get across with the festival... is that we want to celebrate all Garden State filmmakers or people with even just the connection to the Garden State, " Gardiner said.
He said the film fest will showcase a wide range of abilities, genres, topics and people.
"I'm really excited to not only be a part of this myself, but when I started reading the titles and the different filmmakers, that really excited me that," said Wittman. "I get to sort of be in the front row seats to see other artists showing their work, which is really wonderful, because I know they're just as passionate as I am."
The film festival is set for Sunday from 1-6 p.m., and it's broken up into three different blocks of time, with live Q&A sessions in between.