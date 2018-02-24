Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson, who has worked on several big-time Hollywood films such as the Free State of Jones, joined 69 News at Sunrise Saturday morning to discuss the box-office hit Black Panther.
Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson discusses Black Panther
- 69 News
-
- Updated
- Comments
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Kids and parents excited for in-person learning in Allentown
- Baseball, fans reunite at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
- Northampton family finds relief after cremated man's remains went missing in the mail
- 10 people injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard
- Lehigh Valley Hospital holding “Coins for Cancer” fundraiser
- Bethlehem Twp. man will claim self-defense in deadly shooting
- Allentown food bank extends hours
- Baseball and baseball fans ready to return to Coca-Cola Park
- Rep. Schlossberg calls for more money for schools, admits getting it could be tough
- Easton police report finding drugs in car targeted by gunfire
Berks Area News
- Cannabis Festival returns to Kutztown with thousands in attendance
- Olivet Boys and Girls Club offering Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics
- Berks County Coroner asking for help locating next of kin
- Fire at Grim's Orchard will not impact opening of Spring Tulip Experience
- Fire spreads to multiple houses in Topton
- Army Corps to enact changes at Blue Marsh boat launches
- 'Voteswagon Tour' raises awareness about redistricting
- Reading set to celebrate state basketball championship
- Reading to host mobile COVID vaccination unit next week
- Mother of Route 61 road rage victim: 'It's very difficult'