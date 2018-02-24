Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson discusses Black Panther

 

Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson, who has worked on several big-time Hollywood films such as the Free State of Jones, joined 69 News at Sunrise Saturday morning to discuss the box-office hit Black Panther.

