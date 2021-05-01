WASHINGTON TWP., NJ - New Jersey Fire Departments are gearing up to send much needed help to crews in Alabama that were hit hard by recent tornadoes.

Mark DeVoe of the Washington Township Fire Company spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team. 

DeVoe says the firefighters in Alabama are attempting to save lives without the necessary equipment. 

The loading of equipment is happening at the Beemerville Fire Company, Sussex, Northern New Jersey.

They are filling a tractor-trailer with donations. Firefighters will also drive two donated engines to Alabama. 

For more info you can head to Northwest NJ Firefighters FB page.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.