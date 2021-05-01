WASHINGTON TWP., NJ - New Jersey Fire Departments are gearing up to send much needed help to crews in Alabama that were hit hard by recent tornadoes.
Mark DeVoe of the Washington Township Fire Company spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team.
DeVoe says the firefighters in Alabama are attempting to save lives without the necessary equipment.
The loading of equipment is happening at the Beemerville Fire Company, Sussex, Northern New Jersey.
They are filling a tractor-trailer with donations. Firefighters will also drive two donated engines to Alabama.
For more info you can head to Northwest NJ Firefighters FB page.