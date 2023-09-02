Jake Daubert was one of the greatest players of Major League Baseball's pre-1920 "deadball era." At a time when defense ruled and batting averages were .239, Daubert finished his career with a .303 average.

Born in the small Coal Region town of Shamokin, Northumberland County, Daubert began working in the coal mines at age 11. He would make his MLB debut in 1910, be named National League MVP in 1913 and win a World Series championship with the Cincinnati Reds in 1919.

Well-spoken and intelligent, Daubert was a favorite among sportswriters of his day. He also actively fought for labor rights of part of a players' union before such organizations became mainstream.

After 15 seasons in the majors, Daubert died from a hereditary condition at the age of 40 — less than three weeks after playing his final professional game. He remains the oldest MLB player to die while still active.

So why has Daubert's story been so lost to history? And what has kept him out of the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

Former Reading Eagle editor Harry Deitz's new book, "Gentleman Jake: The Success and Tragedy of the Deadball Era’s Greatest First Baseman," attempts to keep Daubert's memory alive.

