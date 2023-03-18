Poor Man's Gambit visited WFMZ Saturday morning to play music throughout the Weekend Sunrise Edition.

They have had a busy schedule all through the month of March. On Friday they played at the Slainte Festival in Bethlehem. Saturday evening they will be playing at Sinner's Steakhouse in New Jersey.

To get their full schedule of live events, visit their website at PoorMansGambit.com.

