Gallup says anger, stress, worry and sadness have been on the upswing long before the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching record highs in 2020.  Mental health advocate and psychologist Jarrod Spencer spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba about this trend and how to to fight it.  

