Gallup says anger, stress, worry and sadness have been on the upswing long before the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching record highs in 2020. Mental health advocate and psychologist Jarrod Spencer spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba about this trend and how to to fight it.
Gallup says mental health is the next global pandemic
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Santa visits with Easton area animals at newly-opened Bella's Bistro
- City made of Lego bricks, 'Brick Easton' display now includes Winter Village
- Allentown School District Foundation rewards students for reading skills
- Driver taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into house in Bethlehem; dog returns home
- Bethlehem Police distributing more than 1,000 presents to families in need this year
- How you can protect yourself, others from COVID-19 during the holiday season
- Lehigh University, Lafayette College to require COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff
- Nazareth Area High School going virtual Thursday due to COVID-19 cases
- Christkindlmarkt sees near-record attendance
- Bethlehem City Council adopts 2022 budget with no tax increase
Berks Area News
- Berks museum traces history of former POW camp ahead of new development
- New Berks casino offers economic boost, state officials say
- New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to Reading
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown opens to Hollywood fanfare
- Berks company grants Reading family gift of warmth
- West Lawn family of 9 displaced from home by fire
- PHOTOS: Hollywood Casino Morgantown grand opening
- Yuengling accuses Bud Light of trampling on trademark
- Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, Quack team up for 'Jingle Bells'
- Icy roads make mess of morning commute in Berks