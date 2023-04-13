Now that the weather is getting nice, it's the perfect time to get outside.

There are several events coming up in Montgomery County.

Samantha Cole, director of public relations for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, was in the 69 News studio with more.

Here's a look at some of the happenings:

Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run - April 16

US Quadball Cup in Conshohocken - April 15-16

Earth Day festivities at John James Audubon Center - April 22

There are also plenty of golf courses with a range of options, and outside dining.

Watch the video above for more details or visit Valley Forge's tourism website.