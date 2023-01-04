The new year is the time for many people to make resolutions or commit to change in their life.

Often, those resolutions consist of living a healthier lifestyle.

According to ScienceDirect, most resolutions fail by mid-March, and less than 10% of people stick to their goals all year.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh is showing us how you can beat those statistics.

First, she stopped by Forward Thinking Fitness in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. The gym offers group and semi-private training to help clients get and stay in shape. The gym's owner even offered a special deal to those watching the 69 News broadcast.

69 News also visited Young Medical Spa to learn more about unique treatments to compliment your training.

