BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A photo taken at The Sun Inn in Bethlehem led the creator of Ghost Encounters to visit and learn more. The Sun Inn has been known for paranormal sightings.
Justin A. Toruk, Creator/Lead Investigator of Ghost Encounters says he was sent a photo that was taken inside of The Sun Inn. The photo shows a mirror and people dressed in colonial clothing.
Toruk visited the inn and says he witnessed other encounters with the use of thermal camera imaging.
Toruk chatted with the 69 News Sunrise team about his visit and about his entire 40 minute video piece on The Sun Inn.