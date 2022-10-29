ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Justin Torok, paranormal investigator of Ghost Encounters, joined WFMZ Saturday.

Justin was recently at the Perry Mansion in New Hope. This is a very old building with a lot of history. It is also said that the mansion is haunted.

Ghost Encounters explores paranormal activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. They have a show on YouTube and a podcast.

Justin brought a case of his ghost research equipment to WFMZ studio, including a device to measure electromagnetic fields, sensor devices, and more.

You can check out the Ghost Encounters videos on their YouTube channel.