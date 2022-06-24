U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Sure, golfers are the main attraction at the U.S. Senior Open, but the event offers so much more.
Friday is the second day of the golf championship at Saucon Valley Country Club. After a rainy start Thursday, the rest of the weekend looks sunny and warm.
69 News reporter Ali Reid was there Friday morning for 69 News at Sunrise, to take a deeper look at everything happening around the golf course and country club. She even tried her hand at putting.
First up, the practice putting green.
"This is the last thing a lot of the players do before they make their way to the starting hole," said Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open.
Thompson said he's looking forward to better weather, and an even bigger crowd as the field of players narrows.
Next up was an area near the final stretch of holes, called the 19th Hole. It's providing a festival atmosphere for guests.
There is a putting experience, lawn games, food trucks, social gaming and more in the party area, said Mimi Griffin, executive director for U.S. Senior Open.
Also part of the 19th Hole is social gaming, put on by Wind Creek Hospitality.
Ken Rohman works for the company in Alabama, but he's here for the U.S. Senior Open.
"Certainly anybody that wants to come by and check in with Wind Creek, we're giving you a chance just to spin our daily wheel and win some prizes," he said.
And there's more.
"For folks who are out on the course, we're running a social game where we're letting people pick who's going to hit the longest drive on 16, closest to the pin on 17, and most birdies on 18. People are winning prizes, and we're giving away spa credit...steak dinners...hotel credits, all kinds of great stuff," he said.
No event is complete without food, and there is plenty to choose from.
Suzanne Lacz is in the Lehigh Valley for the event, from Ridgewells Catering in Washington.
"There's a reason why USGA selected us at their catering partners," she said. "So we come in, when we come into a region we do our research, we go eat, we go drink...So we just really figure out what the locals do and who the local vendors are. So when we come into the area, although from Washington, it's important for us to give back to the community and purchase here in the community."
There are concession classics and Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley favorites. Lacz said they want fans who traveled from all over to get to experience the local staples.
The final stop Friday morning was in the merchandise area.
The shop has shirts, outerwear, hats, kids gear, water bottles and so much more.
"It really is unique with the Saucon Valley (logo), I know everybody's so proud of the Lehigh Valley to have the Senior Open here, to have a USGA championship again. So that Saucon Valley logo is a big hit," said Mary Lopuszynski, USGA managing director of merchandising and licensing.
The event runs through Sunday.