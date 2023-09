Hellertown's Giuseppe Iatarola has been sharing his love of cars by posting how-to videos on YouTube and social media since he was 7 years old.

He films "Giuseppe's Garage" at his parents' collision repair place, Lucky's Auto Body Shop. Now a seventh-grader, Giuseppe has a new gig.

The 12-year-old car enthusiast joins the 69 News at Sunrise crew to tell us all about it.