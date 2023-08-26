Getting knocked down — but getting up again.

An Allentown non-profit is turning troubled youth into champions, both in and out of the boxing ring.

Paul Pinnock and Karen Nazarewych started Lehigh Valley P4P (Pound-For-Pound) Boxing for at-risk and troubled teens. In just five years, the gym has become one of the best in the state.

P4P boxers have travelled near and far for competitions, with a trip to Florida earlier this summer. The young fighters hope to compete in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sept. 9.

It offers memberships for just $20 a month — but kids don't have to pay if they can't. The gym receives support from several restaurants and other local businesses.

Paul, Karen and P4P boxer Leon Gonzalez joined the 69 News at Sunrise crew on Saturday morning.

For more information or to contact the gym, check out the Lehigh Valley P4P Boxing Facebook page.