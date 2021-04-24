READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are teaming up with two churches to hold a gun buyback event on Saturday. 

People can turn in firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a gift card worth up to $200.00. 

The guns must be unloaded, intact, and carried in a box or container.

The buyback will take place from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. 

The participating locations are:

St. John's Missionary, 436 South 7th Street, Reading

Segunda Iglesia Tesalonica, 547 Greenwich Street, Reading

Officials hope the buyback event leads to a drop in gun violence.

