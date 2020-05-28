Being at home during the pandemic has forced many people into their kitchens, like it or not!
Many have turned to baking for some comfort, or as a way to pass the time. But eating too many sweets can cause the waistline to grow, so how about turning to some healthier options?
WFMZ's Sara Madonna spoke with Weis Markets Registered Dietician Lyndi Wieand about some ideas to make your baking a little healthier.
Recipes for Mango-Almond Bread and Cran-Orange Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies, and many more are on Weis' website.