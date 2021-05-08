Registered Dietician Emily Wunder is sharing some of her best recipes with the 69 News Sunrise team for a delicious Mother's Day meal.
Wunder shares her healthy recipes on healthier-taste.com.
On Saturday she shared her recipes for three brunch options and a mocktail.
They included:
Mini Egg Frittatas: A breakfast dish made with vegetables, spices, cheese and your favorite type of protein.
Lemon Asparagus Tart: Puff pastry side dish made with fresh ingredients.
Sweet Potato Hash: Leave the skin on when you make this nutritious and hearty side dish.
Sparkling Cranberry Pear Mocktail: Cranberry and pear juice with sparkling water or prosecco if you prefer a cocktail.
Wunder also says a great addition to your Mother's Day brunch is a chilled yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and granola.