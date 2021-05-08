Registered Dietician Emily Wunder is sharing some of her best recipes with the 69 News Sunrise team for a delicious Mother's Day meal. 

Wunder shares her healthy recipes on healthier-taste.com

On Saturday she shared her recipes for three brunch options and a mocktail. 

They included:

Mini Egg Frittatas: A breakfast dish made with vegetables, spices, cheese and your favorite type of protein. 

Lemon Asparagus Tart: Puff pastry side dish made with fresh ingredients.

Sweet Potato Hash: Leave the skin on when you make this nutritious and hearty side dish. 

Sparkling Cranberry Pear Mocktail: Cranberry and pear juice with sparkling water or  prosecco if you prefer a cocktail. 

Wunder also says a great addition to your Mother's Day brunch is a chilled yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and granola. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.