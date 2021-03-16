March is National Nutrition month, and the theme this year is "personalize your plate."
With St. Patrick's Day celebrations lasting more than one day, you may feel like you can't eat healthy, but that's not true!
Lyndi Wieand, Weis Markets registered dietitian, was in the 69 News kitchen with some healthy, "green" ideas. Check out some recipes below.
Power Green Smoothie
o 1 cup Weis Five Star Frozen Mango
o 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced
o 1 cup Weis Quality Baby Spinach, loosely packed
o 1 frozen banana
o 1/2 cup Weis Quality 100% Orange Juice
o 1/2 cup Weis Quality 1 % milk
o 2 tsp chia seeds
o 1 tbsp Agave Nectar
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Seared Chicken
½ (10 oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
½ (8 oz.) Neufchatel cheese, softened
¼ c Quartered Artichoke Hearts, drained and chopped
1/8 tsp crushed red pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
¼ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp pepper
2 tbsp butter, divided
½ c unsalted chicken stock
¼ c lemon juice
Chopped fresh chives for garnish
In medium bowl, stir spinach, cheese, artichokes and crushed red pepper. Makes about 1 cup.
With sharp paring knife, cut each chicken breast horizontally in half, but do not cut all the way through, leaving about 1/2 inch uncut. Open chicken breasts; lay flat between plastic wrap on work surface. With flat end of meat mallet, pound each breast to flatten to 1/4-inch thick; remove plastic wrap. Leaving 1/2-inch border, spread spinach mixture over bottom halves of chicken breasts; roll chicken around filling to enclose and secure with toothpicks. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper.
In large nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 14 minutes or until outside is golden brown and internal temperature of chicken and filling reaches 165°, turning once. Transfer chicken to plate; cover to keep warm.
In same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds or until fragrant, stirring frequently. Add stock and lemon juice; increase heat to medium-high and cook 4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half, stirring occasionally. Makes about 1/3 cup.
Serve chicken drizzled with sauce and sprinkled with chives, if desired.
*Pair this chicken with cooked brown rice, quinoa or pasta and extra veggies for a complete meal!