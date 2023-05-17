You can celebrate Memorial Day without packing on the pounds!

Recently, on 69 News at Sunrise, we shoed you some side dishes that are packed with NUTRITION!

Morgan Laugier-Neiser, a registered dietitian at ShopRite in Bethlehem joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the kitchen to show us some delicious ideas.

Mango Salsa

Recipe serves 6

Ingredients:

1 medium jalapeno pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced

2/3 cup diced red bell pepper

1/3 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large ripe mangos, peeled, pitted and diced ( or 6 cups frozen mango diced)

Directions:

1.Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl.

Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. juice from 3 limes + 1 Tbsp. lime zest

4 cups strawberries, chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onions

2 tsp finely chopped jalapeno peppers

Directions:

2.Mix honey, lime zest and lime juice until blended.

3.Combine all remaining ingredients in large bowl.

4.Add honey mixture; mix lightly.

5.Refrigerate 1 hour.

French-Style Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 pkg Bowl & Basket baby red potatoes

1⁄4 cup freshly chopped dill

1⁄4 cup freshly chopped parsley

1 pkg Bowl & Basket shallots, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp whole-grain mustard

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions:

1.Microwave baby potatoes according to package directions. Carefully remove from packaging to a large colander and run cool water over the potatoes so that they cool but are still slightly warm.

2.While potatoes are cooking, make the dressing. Whisk together herbs, shallots, olive oil, red wine vinegar and mustards together in a large bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3.While potatoes are still warm, gently cut into halves or quarters, then add to the bowl with the dressing and toss gently to combine. Serve warm or chilled

Avocado Salad

Recipe Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 medium avocados, diced

1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, halved

1⁄2 of a small red onion, sliced thin

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and sliced 1⁄4-inch wide

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1⁄4 cup chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

Directions:

1.In a small dressing bowl, add extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, and garlic, and stir

2.In a large bowl, add the avocados, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber.

3.Add the dressing over the avocado salad and mix gently.

4.Serve with Wholesome Pantry tortilla chips and enjoy.