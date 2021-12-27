Holiday sales had a bit of a jump this year with an 8.5% increase.
That's a huge jump from 2020, or even pre-pandemic numbers.
Officials say it's nearly the fastest pace they've seen in 17 years, and it's showing people were willing to do anything to get gifts under the Christmas tree this year.
Results spanned from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve.
Clothing proved to be the number one seller this year, rising 47%. Jewelry and electronics were a close second.
Shoppers continued to buy up to the last minute throughout the Lehigh Valley, too.
As COVID-19 numbers began to increase, some consumers made the choice to jump to e-commerce. Even though they weren't necessarily shopping the storefronts, sales stayed strong online.
The slower foot traffic for most stores typically meant more people were browsing the internet for their items.
There may continue to be some extra traffic through the new year surrounding returns, exchanges, and extra purchases.
Next month, more information will be released under the National Retail Federation. The largest retail group plans to come out with a combined November and December result sales figures list from the commerce department.