BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been once again nominated for USA Today's 10 best historic hotels contest.

It's the fourth year in a row on the list, and the hotel has moved up a spot each year, winning the top honor in 2021.

The hotel says it's thrilled the publication is showing off what people in the Lehigh Valley have known for generations.

But, it needs your help to win. Voting is open online through August 15 at noon.

69 News reporter Ali Reid was at the hotel for 69 News at Sunrise with a look at what makes it so special.

