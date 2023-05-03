UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are plenty of ways you can take care of your mental health.

One of those ways is by spending time with animals.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 86% of people say their animals helped reduce stress, offered companionship and improved their mental health.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary in Montgomery County on Wednesday with more on how animals can help our wellbeing.

The farm offers lots of animal activities to help you rest and recharge. Take a look in the video above.