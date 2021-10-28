There has been much debate over whether to get the covid-19 vaccine. Psychologist and mental health advocate Dr. Jarrod Spencer has some tips on how to deal with people who don't share your view. He spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
How to deal with people who don't share your view on the Covid-19 vaccine
- Jaciel Cordoba
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
