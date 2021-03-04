One of the biggest impacts of the ongoing pandemic is the straining of relationships with loved ones.  How can we get along better? Psychologist Dr. Jarrod Spencer offers some help in this interview with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.