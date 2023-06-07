How to host a healthier summer picnic

A picnic doesn't have to be "NO PICNIC" for your diet! The experts say some easy substitutions can make your summer picnic both healthy and enjoyable.

WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with dietitian Luisa Szakacs to get some of her favorite tips and tricks.

Guacamole Recipe:

5 avocados

1/4 small red onion chopped

2 tsp minced cilantro

1-2 tsp olive oil

1-2 tsp lemon juice

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper if desired

Raspberry Chia Mousse Recipe:

4 oz raspberries frozen

1/4 cup maple syrup

½ tsp chia seeds

2 cups heavy cream whipped

Melt raspberries in a saucepan with maple syrup and add chia seeds. When combined blend until smooth. Chill until thickened. Combine with whipped cream. Fill small glasses and top with raspberry and mint leaves.