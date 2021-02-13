Allentown business owner, Dixie-Lincoln Nichols, checked in Saturday morning to talk with our 69 News Sunrise team about her cosmetic shop 'Inside Outer Beauty Market' in Allentown and the headway Black beauty products are making in the industry.
Nichols explained that major companies are starting to take a shift and create more shelf space for African American beauty products.
"Mega retailers like Sephora, Ulta, have now signed on to what we call the '50% pledge', which came out of the Black Lives Matter movement," she says. "They are creating this shelf space to address the needs of the Black entrepreneurs in the beauty space."
The shop is located at 26 N 6th St #150, Allentown, PA 18101.
For more information about the shop and to browse products, visit iobeautymarket.com.