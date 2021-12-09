A recent wave of thefts in stores across the country has business owners wanting to protect their property and police wanting to find the thieves. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with a law enforcement expert about what's happening.
Inside the smash and grab robbery crime wave
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Lehigh County commissioners table single-use plastic bag ordinance
- Geisinger running at 110% capacity as hospitals under strain amid COVID surge
- Lehigh County releases $443K in additional relief funds for small businesses
- Easton City Council OKs Panto's 13th straight no-tax-increase budget
- Northampton County Council to consider another $572K in relief grants for small businesses
- Easton's mayor sees potential piggy bank in success of PA Bacon Fest
- Pa. Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of Pa. school masking mandate
- Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong attends roundtable in Washington, D.C.
- Bomb squad inspects suspicious device found at park in Bangor
- St. Luke's updates visitor policy amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Berks Area News
- 'I should write a book': Head of Reading library on verge of retirement
- Drug money to fund new cameras for Reading's libraries
- Tower Health experiencing 'very high patient volumes'
- After arrest, former Berks doctor facing civil lawsuit
- Grant to help Safe Berks combat domestic violence
- Man killed in crash after 3-county chase identified
- PHOTOS: Medical Arts Building in downtown Reading
- Caught on camera: Turkeys flock to Burger King in Berks
- PSP: Driver dies after 3-county police pursuit, crash
- Vets urge next generation to remember Pearl Harbor