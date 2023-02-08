U. MERION TWP., Pa. - It was voted one of USA Today's best new attractions and one of CNN's best immersive experiences around the world, and now it's at the King of Prussia Mall!

It's 'The Friends Experience,' celebrating the iconic show's 25th anniversary.

The experience starts with the set of the opening credits, just like every episode opens with the credits.

Fans can go through several nostalgic rooms, and are encouraged to interact with the sets, like checking out Monica's kitchen or relaxing on the Central Perk couch.

The experience also includes costumes and iconic scenes -- "Pivot!" anyone?

You'll get to see some things not seen on air, like the full, 18-page letter -- if you know, you know -- and some original, signed scripts, says Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Original X Productions.

The experience opens at the King of Prussia Mall on Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through May 29. Timed tickets are available for $32, with special prices for children, students, military and seniors.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh got a sneak peek of the exhibit Wednesday on 69 News at Sunrise. Watch the video above for more on what to expect.