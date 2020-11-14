Schnecksville native Nate Kern spoke with Karin and Bo Saturday morning about the Ironman competition that was originally set for this past summer, which is now being pushed to July 2021 due to COVID-19.
However, the delay didn't stop Kern from raising over $30,000 for a good cause.
Kern managed to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness, stemming from Kern's best friend, Kyle Burkey, who committed suicide two years ago.
"Kyle was my sophomore year roommate. We were inseparable from the first day of college. He was just that type of person that walked into any room and anyone in that room immediately felt impacted by his presence in a positive way," Kern says. "That's why I wanted to set this up and really generate conversation and generate some funds to programs that are going to help people like him find a brighter tomorrow."
