NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Employees have been working around the clock at Jaindl Farms near Orefield to get ready for the holidays.
Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and even though the celebrations might look different this year, many are still holding on to the tradition of eating turkey around the table.
WFMZ's Ali Reid was at Jaindl Farms for 69 News at Sunrise with a behind-the-scenes look at how they're prepping.
Jaindl Farms is also holding a special donation event on Friday. For every pound of turkey sold on Friday, Nov. 20, Jaindl will donate a pound of turkey to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.