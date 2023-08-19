72-year old-musician Jim Weider can't escape playing under the weight of The Band.

His current album is called "Shines Like Gold." And it's definitely in The Band's vein.

From 1985-2000, the Woodstock, N.Y.-based gutartist was a member of the legandary group "The Band," famous for songs like "The Weight," "Up On Cripple Creek" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down."

Weider replaced songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robinson, who recently passed away.

"Great songwriter," Weider said of Robinson. "And a great guitarist [who] totally influenced me. And it's a big loss to the Americana music."

Weider played with The Band's lead singer, Levon Helm, for years. In Weider's current group, The Weight Band, Helm's influence of Americana, roadhouse rock, blues, country, soul and folk music is heard loud and clear.

They are set to play at ArtsQuest Music Cafe this Thursday.

"I've played Bethlehem a lot. I used to play with my own instrumental group, and Godfrey Daniels. For years for 25 years every, like I'd pick the worst weekend after, really after New Years or something. And we'd always sell it out and always was an it was such a good bunch of folks down there," Weider said.

Continuing to carry the weight of musical legends.