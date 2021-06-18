The newly created organization Juneteenth Lehigh Valley is hosting its inaugural celebration at SteelStacks on Saturday. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba has more of what you can expect in this interview on 69 News at Sunrise.
Juneteenth celebration hosted at SteelStacks
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Region to celebrate Juneteenth holiday
- Expect lane closure on Bethlehem's Hill to Hill Bridge this weekend
- Allentown Blues, Brews & Barbecue returning end of July
- Woman dies after rollover crash in Bethlehem
- Serious accident closes roads in Upper Nazareth
- Forks Township OKs conditional use for Richmond Road warehouse
- Bear on the run caught at Whitehall Twp. cemetery
- Lower Macungie to continue in-person, virtual options for township meetings
- Northampton County Council OKs $30 million pandemic-relief spending plan
- Police investigate crash near Applebee's parking lot in Bethlehem
Berks Area News
- The LGBT Center of Reading to host pop-up vaccine clinic
- Coroner IDs 2 killed in crash after police chase in Bern
- Kutztown area non-profit debuts new refrigerator food truck
- Giant campaign raises $1.2M for Rodale Institute
- Reading NAACP member: Juneteenth important part of American history
- Gov. Wolf slams House GOP’s election reform bill
- 2 dead after short police chase, crash in Bern Township
- Berks County commissioners want Fightin Phils to remain in Reading
- A new, pop-up drive-in film series celebrates Pride Month in Reading
- Berks bus driver charged in assault of student on school van