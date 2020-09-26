BETHLEHEM, Pa. | There's no sound of bagpipes in downtown Bethlehem this year.
The 2020 Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival, usually scheduled for mid-September, was canceled due to Covid-19. However, organizers say they have other plans to keep the spirit of the games alive as we await its return next year.
Marcie Mulligan, Celtic Outreach Coordinator at the Celtic Cultural Alliance, described the Celtic Comeback Challenge you can take part in through myvirtualmission.com in the meantime.
This fundraiser costs $30 and transfers your exercise in America to traveling in Ireland. Every mile you exercise acts as if you're exploring Ireland, and every five miles or so you receive a virtual postcard of where you are in the county and get a bit of history. This way, you can learn about the Irish culture from the comfort of your home!
As for next year, Mulligan says they're going to comeback strong. You can keep up to date on their website at celticfest.org.