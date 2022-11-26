ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We are giving thanks by giving back. Area non-profits aimed at helping kids in need are hoping that the giving spirit is the staple of the season.

The smiles hide the hard road these kids have traveled.

"Many of the youth we are serving have been in traumatic situations," said Emily Conners.

Emily Conners of the Valley Youth House says the holidays can bring loneliness, sadness, and longing to be with family for those homeless or in the foster care system for the first time.

"So we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to brighten their holiday season and we're looking for community support to do that," said Emily.

Donations are needed for 1,500 kids who are set to wake up Christmas morning without a gift.

Karen Smith of the Holiday Hope Chest Campaign is hopeful the room at 85 South Commerce Way will soon resemble the Christmas spirit.

As their drive to give Christmas gifts for more than 8,000 needy kids is underway.

"This year we changed it up for the 13 and older kids," said Karen. "Because they kind of want like Wawa gift cards or Target gift cards, Amazon gift cards."

There is a similar need with purpose at Valley Youth House.

"Now let's figure out where to buy that and how much it costs and budgeting and utilizing that as a life skills tool," Emily said. "Because that's ultimately what we do. We want to make sure that when they exit value house programs, that they have the life skills they need to live independently."

With care from the community, donations for Holiday Hope Chest run through December 3rd and Valley Youth House, the second week of December.