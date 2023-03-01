Adults 60 and up who volunteer their time in the community are not going unnoticed. The Lehigh County Office of Aging wants to honor them in a special tribute. And the office is now accepting nominations from the community until March 13. More on that in this interview by WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Lehigh County Office of Aging to honor volunteers making an impact
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
