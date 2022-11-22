November is National Adoption Month. And it's a perfect time to emphasize the need for foster parents. Thousands of children in Pennsylvania have been waiting for one, some for years. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with two people closely involved with fostering kids on 69 News at Sunrise. To learn more go to care4kids.net
Lehigh, Northampton Counties desperately need foster parents
