First responders, including some from the Lehigh Valley, open up about what lead them to choose a life of service in the new book Called to Serve: The Inspiring Untold Stories of America's First Responders. An Allentown detective and the co-author spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Lehigh Valley first responders talk about their call to serve in new book
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- St. Luke's makes custom, removable casts through 3D printing
- Allentown man dies of complications from 2008 dirt bike accident
- Man dies months after stabbing in Palmer Township
- Shoemakersville firefighters raise money for families of New Tripoli firefighters
- Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
- Bethlehem Twp. adopts 2023 budget
- Jan. 6 committee recommends charges against Trump: What's next?
- Allentown City Council deadlocked on council seat appointment
- Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
- 'Never cancer patients, always fighters': Sisters survive cancer together, pay it forward at LVHN
Berks Area News
- Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
- What does it take to get your Amazon package to you?
- Berks calls for applicants for vacant commissioner position
- Shoemakersville firefighters raise money for families of New Tripoli firefighters
- Reading business owner awarded $750K for new grocery store
- New Starbucks proposed for Exeter Commons
- Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
- Reading City Council sets rules for contractors bidding on city projects
- Passenger rail authority unveils expanded website
- 'Never cancer patients, always fighters': Sisters survive cancer together, pay it forward at LVHN