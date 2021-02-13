The Lehigh Valley Harmonizers, a men's chorus that is part of the Allentown Bethlehem Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, are usually pretty busy this time of year serenading folks for Valentine's day, but the pandemic has presented some challenges.
The director of the group, Willem Hordijk, spoke to Karin and Bo Saturday morning to talk about how the singing troupe is adjusting.
"We were devastated initially because, after all, we're a singing organization and we like to sing together and that was absolutely impossible," Hordijk says. "We quickly started on Zoom meetings on our regular Tuesday nights and that kept us together, but you can't really sing on Zoom."
However, the group found another way by meeting for 'parking lot singing'.
Despite the pandemic, the group continues to practice virtually, and from a distance, to be ready for when it is all blown over.
For more information about the organization, visit lvharmonizers.com.