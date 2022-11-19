ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First there's Thanksgiving and then Black Friday, and a lot of those deals are already in place.

Elizabeth DiDuca with the Lehigh Valley Mall visited WFMZ to give a Black Friday preview of what to expect.

There will be big sales at the mall this Black Friday.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they will open up at 6 a.m. Black Friday. They will be open until 9 p.m.

The Saturday after Black Friday, their hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit Lehigh Valley Mall's website for their hours and sales.