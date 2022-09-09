LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Today begins a ten-day period of national mourning in England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A live look at Buckingham Palace in London, shows people have been gathering since the news broke.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she was staying for the summer.

Her eldest son Charles is now the monarch.

In a statement, Charles said, "I know the loss of the Queen will be deeply felt by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning, my family and I will be comforted by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."

Charles is expected to deliver remarks later today.

President Joe Biden visited the British Embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book for the queen.

In a statement, he called the queen a "steadying presence" in a world of constant change.

Outside the embassy, flowers surround the British flag as people gathered to pay their respects and honor the queen's legacy.

People in our area are also mourning the queen's death.

Some say they felt she was immortal, given how long she reigned.

"I saw a statistic that said the queen has reigned for 30% of US history," said Lauren Braun-Strumfels, Associate Professor of History at Cedar Crest College. "Elizabeth was a rare woman in a mans world. And to have reigned for 70 years, the longest term of any British monarch, is astounding."

Andrew Ward now lives in the Valley, but is originally from London, England. He says the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is all he knows. "She's been just a part of peoples lives, it's shocking."

And over at Lafayette College is women's soccer coach Mick Statham, he's originally from Manchester, England. He says her queens length of time on the throne was admirable. "Leadership is hard enough.The biggest thing, you can't imagine just the task of leading for that length of time."

So, what does England do moving forward?

"We still kind of scratch our head," said Braun-Strumfels, "and think now what is the future of this role since she has passed."

Her son, Prince Charles, will now step up as King. Something people say will take some time to get used to.

"Its gonna be one of transition to now a new king," Statham said. "I think the transition will be somewhat positive and the new king will do a great job."

For more on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and a look at what comes next for the Royal Family, visit our website, WFMZ.com.