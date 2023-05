Women have struggled for decades to improve their position in the workplace, government and community, and empowering women to take the lead is the focus of the Lehigh Valley Women's Summit, which is coming up on June 8th.

To learn more about what's on tap for this year, WFMZ's Eve Russo sat down with the event co-hosts, Katarah Jordan, who is the director of the James Lawson Freedom School and Elizabeth Ortiz, a media educator and communication consultant.