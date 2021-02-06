Lehigh Valley Zoo otters like to play prognosticators.
Amanda Shurr, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Zoo, was live at the zoo Saturday morning to tell our 69 News Sunrise team about the otters' method in determining Super Bowl champions.
Their method is not based on data, but rather marked footballs filled with sardines.
"We set them (the footballs) out on opposite sides of the island," Shurr explains. "And when we let them out, they'll pick which one they like the best."
Otter Bowl X kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
For more info, visit lvzoo.com.