Washington Crossing Historic Park is ready to welcome guests for their 4th of July celebrations this weekend.
Marisa Sprowles, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) manager for Washington Crossing Historic Park spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team about the event.
On Sunday, visitors can enjoy historic craft demonstrations, building tours of the historic village, and a military encampment.
There will also be readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM and 3:30 PM.
Tickets are $8 for adults age 12 and over; $4 for children ages 5-11; and free for those under 5.
Active duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park can also enter for free.
Families with up to two adults and two children living in the same household can purchase a single Family ticket for $20.
To learn more visit www.washingtoncrossingpark.org.