"Blackboard Veve Painting", a new series on display at Allentown's Arthaus, was completed during COVID and includes paintings done on blackboards.
The featured artist, Femi J. Johnson, joined the 69 News Sunrise team virtually Saturday morning to talk about his inspiration behind the unique paintings and the effects COVID-19 had on his art.
"It took a lot of the social activity out of the art world," Johnson says. "Most of my work I do kind of in isolation when I am by myself, so I turned that into solitude."
Johnson took inspiration from his childhood and what was going on around him and channeled that into his abstract art.
Arthaus is located at 645 Hamilton St.
The gallery is open Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
For more info on the gallery, visit refindallentown.com, or visit Johnson's Instagram page.