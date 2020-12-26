MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- A local teen artist, who released her debut song "Lonely Christmas' on YouTube earlier this month, has quickly garnered a lot of attention.
Wallis Schriver, 15, discussed her recent success with our 69 News Sunrise Team Saturday morning.
"It's absolutely crazy. My dad and I wrote this -- really for fun, because we love writing music together. Someone posted it on Reddit after we posted it on YouTube," Wallis says. "It kind of took off from there. It's really crazy, but we're all really thankful."
The video was shot in one day by her father on an iPhone.
