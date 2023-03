Are you a dragon? It's the theme our next guests books and illustrations..

We are joined by Steve Dragon and illustrator Catherine McMahon.

Their books, Were you Born a Dragon and Were You Born a Dragon Too, started as a nighttime story to Steve's daughter.

The first book centers on how to stand up to bullies and how to stand up for yourself and the second book focuses on education.

The books can be purchased on Amazon and at BookBaby.com.